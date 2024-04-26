Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

