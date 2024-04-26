Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.97 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $256.92 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

