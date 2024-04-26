RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10,524.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 61.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.