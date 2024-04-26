Ibstock (LON:IBST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.
Ibstock Stock Up 1.5 %
IBST stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.84) on Thursday. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.
About Ibstock
