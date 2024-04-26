Ibstock (LON:IBST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Ibstock Stock Up 1.5 %

IBST stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.84) on Thursday. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

