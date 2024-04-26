Inchcape (LON:INCH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($12.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 784.50 ($9.69) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 683.23. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($73,678.11). In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,076.58). Also, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($73,678.11). 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

