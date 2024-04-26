iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

