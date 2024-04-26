J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

GGN opened at $4.08 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

