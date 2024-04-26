Jennison Associates LLC Sells 41,904 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.