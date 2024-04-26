Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

