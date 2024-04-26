Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.