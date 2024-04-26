Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 110 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PVH by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.78 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

