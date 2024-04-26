Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

