OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 117 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,730. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

WTFC stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

