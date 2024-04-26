Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Acquires 2,615 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $33,916.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,044.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $12.80.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 4 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51.20.
- On Friday, April 5th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $25.60.
- On Monday, April 1st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,220.80.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
Pono Capital Two stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.
Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two Company Profile
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
