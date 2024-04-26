Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Acquires 2,615 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $33,916.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,044.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $12.80.

On Thursday, April 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 4 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51.20.

On Friday, April 5th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $25.60.

On Monday, April 1st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,220.80.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Pono Capital Two stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

