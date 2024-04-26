Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 414.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

