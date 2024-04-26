RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,085 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.