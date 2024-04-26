RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

