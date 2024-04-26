Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after buying an additional 230,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 377.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after buying an additional 161,788 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,549,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,159,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

