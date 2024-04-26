Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Expands By 860.0%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Bravo Mining
