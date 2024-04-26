Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

