Sigma Planning Corp Has $453,000 Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FVAL opened at $55.16 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $766.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.