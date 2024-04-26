Sigma Planning Corp Has $505,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

