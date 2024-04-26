Sigma Planning Corp Has $518,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.96 and its 200-day moving average is $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

