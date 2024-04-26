Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,309 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

