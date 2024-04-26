Sigma Planning Corp Sells 17,772 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

