Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,265 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,240 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

