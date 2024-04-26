Sigma Planning Corp Sells 22,283 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FNDF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

