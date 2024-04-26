Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,696 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,044,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 272,042 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.18 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

