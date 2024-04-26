Signaturefd LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $352.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.45 and a 200-day moving average of $372.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

