Signaturefd LLC Acquires 7,939 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 87.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 285,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

