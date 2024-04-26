Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

