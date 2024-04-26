Signaturefd LLC Has $399,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $5,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

