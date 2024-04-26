Signaturefd LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 9,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $597.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.79 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MLM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.