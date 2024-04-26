Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,747,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 353,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,151,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $17.92 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

