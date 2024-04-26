Signaturefd LLC Sells 59 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $380.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.25 and a 200 day moving average of $370.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

