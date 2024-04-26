Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 8,987 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.