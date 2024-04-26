Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 8,987 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
