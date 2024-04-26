SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

