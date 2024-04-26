Strs Ohio Has $681,000 Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

