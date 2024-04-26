Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

