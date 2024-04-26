The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AES by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

