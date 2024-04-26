Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vipshop by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vipshop by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $35,498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 289,681 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.74 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

