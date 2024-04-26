Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,926 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 50.7% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,547,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,500 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.74 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

