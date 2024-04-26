Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

