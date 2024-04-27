abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,018,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,465,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 711,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,540,000 after buying an additional 239,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $305,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,629,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.