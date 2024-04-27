Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $627.80

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $627.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

CABO stock opened at $388.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.34. Cable One has a 12-month low of $373.37 and a 12-month high of $768.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

