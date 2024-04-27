Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 475.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in James River Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in James River Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $338.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -8.85%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

