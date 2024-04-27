Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target at $30.28

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

