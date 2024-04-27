Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chegg Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.15 million, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chegg has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

