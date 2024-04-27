Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.