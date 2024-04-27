Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,258 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,427 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

XHR opened at $14.13 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 282.35%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

